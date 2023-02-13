Ajith Kumar’s latest Tamil film Thunivu hit the screens on the occasion of Pongal last month on January 11. The movie saw the collaboration between the actor, director H Vinoth and producer Boney Kapoor once again after last year’s Valimai. The movie clashed directly with Thalapathy Vijay’s Vairsu at the box office. With the two Tamil biggies locking horns, Varisu turned out to be the winner although Thunivu did great business too.

Surprisingly, despite receiving negative reviews, both of these movies have the highest box office collections of these two superstars’ careers. While Varisu is yet to come on OTT, Thunivu has been available for streaming on Netflix in all the south Indian languages as well as Hindi since February 8, merely 25 days since its theatrical release.

However, interestingly, Thunivu is proving to be a crowd-puller even after its OTT release. Reports say that theatres screening Thunivu are still packed with audiences who cannot have enough of Ajith Kumar’s style and swag. The movie has also become a rage at the US box office. With a lifetime gross of $1,226,271, Thunivu is the 14th highest-grossing Tamil film in the US.

After its release on Netflix, the film was trending at the No 1 position in India, Singapore and Malaysia. Ajith portrays Dark Devil, a shadowy figure who robs a Chennai bank to exact revenge on a naïve man who was tormented by the bank’s boss. Recently, the film’s music composer Ghibran officially released the soundtrack of the film after a lot of cajoling from fans. The soundtrack has a length of 56 minutes and is as gripping as the narrative of the movie.

