Trailer of Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu To Be Released Soon? What We Know

Ardent fans of Ajith Kumar are awaiting an official update on his upcoming film, Thunivu, with bated breath ever since it was announced that the Tamil superstar has concluded its dubbing. It was previously reported that a fast-paced dance number, titled Chilla Chilla, from the film, is expected to release around Children’s Day. Now, film critic and Overseas Censor Board member, Umair Sandhu has taken fans’ excitement about Thunivu a notch higher with his latest tweet related to the H Vinoth directorial.

On Thursday, November 10, Umair revealed watching the final cut of the Ajith Kumar-starrer on Twitter. “Watching #Thunivu Final Cut Trailer," wrote the film critic. Soon after his tweet surfaced on the micro-blogging platform, it generated much anticipation about the release date of Thunivu’s trailer among moviegoers.

Notably, the makers of the action thriller have not yet announced the release date of the film’s trailer. However, based on Umair Sandhu’s update, it seems like fans’ wait may come to an end sooner than expected.

In another tweet, Umair also shared his first impression of Thalapathy Vijay’s much-awaited film Varisu, which is touted to be one of the biggest Tamil releases of 2023. Yesterday, November 11, he was all praise for the trailer of the Vamshi Paidiapally directorial on Twitter. “#Varisu Trailer = Mindblowing", read Umair’s tweet.

Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu and Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu are all set to lock horns at the box office on Pongal 2023. While Varisu is slated to hit the big screen on January 12, Thunivu’s release date hasn’t been announced yet. It was recently reported that both big-budget films have received an equal number of screens in Tamil Nadu.

It is interesting to note that Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith Kumar’s films will be clashing after eight years. In 2014, Vijay’s Jilla and Ajith’s Veeram were theatrically released on the same day, i.e. January 10.

