Ajith Kumar's Valimai And Yami Gautam-starrer A Thursday Leaked on Tamilrockers

In an unfortunate turn of events for the makers of Ajith Kumar-starrer Valimai, the film has been leaked onto torrent websites and other portals that enable piracy including Tamilrockers. The highly anticipated H Vinoth directorial has become the latest victim of piracy. Also starring Huma Qureshi, Kartikeya, among others, Valimai was released worldwide on February 24.

Valimai was highly anticipated by Ajith Kumar’s fans as it has hit the screens over two years after the south superstar’s screen performance due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A Thursday, which was released on Disney+ Hotstar, was also leaked onto torrent sites and other networks that enable piracy, in differing versions of quality and file size. The Yami Gautam-starrer is directed by Behzad Khambata and produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Premnath Rajagopalan. In ‘A Thursday,’ Yami plays a school teacher named Naina Jaiswal, who takes 16 toddlers as hostages.

Earlier, Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: The Rise - Part I was leaked on several platforms like Movierulz, Telegram, and Tamilrockers, within hours of its release on December 19. The action-drama features big names like Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. Actress Samantha also has a special dance song Oo Antava in the film that shows her in a never-seen-before avatar. The film narrates the story of Pushpa Raj who is a lorry driver in the Seshachalam forests of South India. It conceptualises the fight between sandalwood smugglers and the police which try to bring down their organisation.

Many Bollywood films like Ranveer Singh’s 83, Salman Khan’s Antim: The Final Truth, Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi Ayushmann Khurrana’s Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, and Ahan Shetty’s Tadap which all released in theaters have also faced the brunt of piracy.

