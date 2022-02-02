Ajith Kumar's Valimai Gets A New Release Date, To Clash With Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi

The wait is finally over! Ajith Kumar’s highly-anticipated film Valimai now has a new release date. Producer Boney Kapoor on Wednesday confirmed that the film is set to release later this month. He also shared a new poster of the actor’s intense look from the film.

Taking to Instagram, Boney shared a poster featuring a close look at Ajith wearing a pair of sunglasses. He captioned the picture: “Actions speak louder than words. The wait is well & truly over. Feel the power on 24 Feb, in cinemas worldwide. #Valimai #Valimai240222 #ValimaiFromFeb24." The film will be released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam.

Advertisement

Fans were thrilled to know that the film is releasing soon. “We are ready for the power!!!" an excited fan wrote. “Waiting For Our Chief Entry," added another. The Pan-India film was previously scheduled to release on Pongal. However, a rise in Covid-19 cases led to the makers opting to delay the release. At the time, Boney had issued a statement confirming the delay and assured fans that the release will take place once the situation gets better.

Helmed by H. Vinoth, Valimai sees Ajith as a police officer who is transferred to Chennai from Madhurai and gets down to cracking a case featuring 6000 heists that were performed using race bikes. While Ajith plays the lead, Kartikeya Gummakonda has been roped in to play the villain. The film also stars Huma Qureshi and Bani J.

Interestingly, Ajith’s Valimai is set to clash with Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial has been long-delayed as well. The makers were previously hoping to release the film in 2021. However, they’ve now decided to release the film on February 25, paving the way for a box office clash. The Hindi film, starring Alia in the titular role, also features Ajay Devgn. The film features Alia in a never-before-seen avatar.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections updates here.