Ajith Kumar’s Valimai Locks OTT Release Date, Will Stream on This Platform

After a successful run on the big screen, Ajith Kumar’s actioner Valimai will soon be available for streaming on OTT platform ZEE5. The film, written and helmed by H. Vinoth, grossed good money at the box office. Ajith Fans flocked to theatres to see their favourite actor on the big screen after a long wait. The film, which was released theatrically on February 24, has surpassed Rs. 200 crores at the Indian box office.

Valimai will make its OTT debut on March 25 on ZEE5. ZEE5 has recently started pursuing mainstream South Indian bigwigs. The OTT platform has already reached agreements with the producers of RRR and KGF 2 for post-release streaming rights.

Advertisement

Valimai will be ZEE5’s next big-budget South Indian release. The major actors in the action drama are Ajith and Huma Qureshi. Karthikeya, a talented Telugu actor, plays the antagonist.

Surprisingly, the 25th of March is a notable day for South Cinema on OTT. Bheemla Nayak, starring Pawan Kalyan, will also be releasing on the same day.

Bheemla Nayak will be available on Disney+Hotstar and Aha Video. On OTT, it’s nearly like a fight between Pawan Kalyan and Ajith.

Valimai came into the cinemas before Bheemla Nayak. While solo releases are required for cinemas, OTT platforms are eager to engage in a battle to boost their subscriber base.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Valimai will also be accessible on Zee5 in Telugu. However, while the Ajith-starrer was a hit in Tamil, it struggled to wow the Telugu audience.

Ajith will work on his forthcoming project, tentatively titled ‘AK62,’ with director Vignesh Shivan. Lyca Productions recently confirmed the partnership in an official statement.

Advertisement

They wrote, “We proudly announce our next film with Mr Ajith Kumar ‘AK 62’ to be directed by Mr Vignesh Shivam, music composed by Mr Anirudh, produced by Mr Subaskaran. This project will be headed by Mr GKM Tamil Kumaran."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.