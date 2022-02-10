Ajith Kumar’s Valimai to Premiere in Almost all Theatres in Madurai on February 24

With Ajith Kumar’s mystery-thriller Valimai scheduled to hit theatres on February 24, the anticipation among the fans has been growing rapidly.

The Tamil film, directed by H. Vinoth, also stars Bollywood actors Huma Qureshi and Janhvi Kapoor among others. Notably, the producer of the film is Boney Kapoor, who had earlier announced the release date of the film on Instagram.

And while the new year has not been particularly impressive from a business’ point of view, fans have huge expectations of Ajith’s Valimai. It is being said that the film might do a record collection on its opening day.

Advertisement

As per reports, the makers have tried to occupy almost every theatre in Madurai and Chennai to ensure a grand opening. Moreover, the film is expected to be released in nearly 90% of the theatres in Tamil Nadu.

According to theatre owners and distributors, Valimai might manage to outshine other upcoming movies like Manu Anand directed FIR. FIR, which stars Vishnu Vishal, Manjima Mohan and Raiza Wilson among others, is set to release in theatres on February 11, 2022. However, distributors believe that even if FIR does great at the theatres, Valimai might still prove to be the biggest opening of the year.

Valimai is expected to receive the same response as Vijay’s Master which was also released at the beginning of the last year and was the first big commercial film to hit theatres after the COVID-19 induced lockdown. Similarly, Ajith’s Valimai is expected to give a much needed to the film industry which has been hit hard by the pandemic.

Earlier, the makers had released the trailer of the action-packed film, setting the internet on fire. The trailer revealed that Ajith would play a cop named Arjun in the film and chase a gang of criminals.

Advertisement

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.