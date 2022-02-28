Ajith Kumar's Valimai Trimmed by 15 Minutes. Know the Reason

The makers of Tamil film Valimai have cut it short by 15 minutes, for the Ajith-starrer was nearly 3 hours long.

The trimming came for different versions of the film. Valimai’s Hindi version was edited by 18 minutes, while the original Tamil version of the film was chopped by 12 minutes.

The makers have also decided to reduce the length of the song, Naanga Vera Maari, in the Hindi version of the film.

Directed by H Vinoth, Valimai stars Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar and Huma Qureshi in lead roles. The film was released on February 24 and has received a phenomenal response from the audience, particularly from the fanbase of Ajith Kumar.

Valimai also recorded the highest opening for a film on its launch date in Tamil Nadu and has grossed more than Rs 100 crore worldwide in three days. It has been produced by Boney Kapoor under the banner of Bayview Projects LLP in association with Zee Studios.

The story of the action thriller film revolves around a police officer who is recognised for his distinctive way of maintaining law and order and an outlaw biker gang.

Valimai has been shot in cities, including Hyderabad, Chennai, and some parts of Russia and is the second association between H Vinoth, Boney Kapoor, and Ajith Kumar after the film Nerkonda Paarvai which was released in 2019.

