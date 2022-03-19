Ajith Starrer AK62 With Director Vignesh Shivan Officially Announced

Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar’s upcoming film tentatively titled AK62 with filmmaker Vignesh Shivan has been announced officially on Friday (March 18). Vignesh Shivan’s manager Suresh Chandra announced the launch of the new project in a tweet. Sharing a statement released by the Film’s producer, Lyca Productions, the director’s manager wrote, “An Official Announcement #AK62WithLycaProductions #AjithKumar #AK62"

Actress Nayanthara is expected to play the lead opposite Ajith in AK62. This will be her fourth film with Ajith. Music composer Anirudh Ravichander will be a part of the film.

After the announcement, Vignesh Shivan has also thanked Ajith for the opportunity. “Thank U #AjithSir for this greatest opportunity to work with you for the prestigious #AK62 Words can’t explain the happiness with my king @anirudhofficial again & @LycaProductions," tweeted Vignesh.

Anirudh Ravichandran is also upbeat about the new project. He is excited to score Ajith’s 62nd film. The composer wrote, “Excited to score for AK sir again in #AK62 A @VigneshShivN directorial will always be a musical special @LycaProductions onwards and upwards"

The shooting of the film will start later this year. It has been announced that the film will be released in the middle of next year and details about the other cast and crew will be released soon.

On the work front, Ajith will soon begin the shooting for his next film with H Vinoth, which would be his third consecutive collaboration with the filmmaker after Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai. Ajith’s latest pan-India release Valimai has become a blockbuster

Meanwhile, director Vignesh is waiting for the release of his romantic comedy Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal starring Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead roles. The film is backed by Lalit Kumar of 7 Screen Studios and director Vignesh Shivan’s home banner Rowdy Pictures.

