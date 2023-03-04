One of the most anticipated films, Ajith Kumar-starrer Thunivu was panned by critics and audiences for a lacklustre script and over-the-top action sequences. Despite the criticism, Thunivu has managed to walk away as a winner and emerged immensely successful at box office. As stated in a report published in Koimoi.com, Thunivu closed its global box office run at a massive collection of Rs 200.57 crore gross. It includes Rs 122.10 crore net (inclusive of Tamil Nadu and Telugu-speaking states) from India, which equals Rs 144.07 crore gross.

In overseas, the film had crossed the Rs 50 crore mark by earning Rs 56.50 crore gross. The report stated that box office numbers are based on various estimates and other sources. They are not independently verified by the entertainment portal. According to reports, Thunivu could have been Ajith’s highest-grossing film ever; but it missed a chance by an inch, as Viswasam tops the list among Ajith’s films with a gross collection of Rs 205 crore.

Besides raking in massive numbers at the box office globally, Thunivu also dominated the headlines because of its OTT release on Netflix on February 8. Streaming in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages, Thunivu has got an exhilarating response from the audience. Despite the fact that the film couldn’t earn enough appreciation from critics, it managed to strike the right notes with the audience. They appreciated that Ajith has always got something different to deliver in his films. Some of the cine goers commented that they have installed Netflix solely for the purpose of watching this film.

Thunivu revolves around the story of Darkdevil (Ajith), also referred to as Chief or Michael Jackson. His gang comprises members Kanmani (Manju Warrier) and others (Amir, Pavni and Ciby). Their lives take a riveting turn when they are approached to rob Your Bank, headed by Krish (John Kokken). Ajith and his gang decide not to accept the proposal, but the situation lures them in doing so and they uncover a huge scam.

