Ajith Starrer Valimai To Be Released In Hindi And Telugu In January 2022

The action thriller film Valimai starring Ajith Kumar in the lead role will be hitting the screens on January 13 next year. Earlier, the film was scheduled to release only in Tamil and now it has been decided by the makers of the films to release the movie in Hindi and Telugu as well. The decision has been taken in view of the popularity of film actor Ajith Kumar among the audience in both these industries.

In Valimai, Ajith will be portraying the real-life story of a cop, a former bike racer. The film is being bankrolled by Boney Kapoor while H Vinoth is helming the cop-drama.

The makers have completed the shooting of Valimai and it is in the post-production stage. Apart from Ajith, Valimai also stars Huma Qureshi, Kartikeya Gummakonda, Yogi Babu, and others in pivotal roles. Now, the dubbing work of the film for Telugu and Hindi versions is underway.

Valimai is based on a real life story of a bike racer who was directly appointed as a Sub Inspector in the state police. The Telugu version of Valimai will be released in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on 13 January 2022 whereas the Hindi version will be released in the rest of the states across the country on the same day.

The film is marking Ajith’s second collaboration with Boney Kapoor and director H Vinoth after Nerkonda Paarvai.

South megastar Ajith is making a comeback on the silver screen after a long break and his fans have a lot of expectations from this film. His film Valimai will likely give tough competition to SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Pawan Kalyan’s Bhimla Nayak and Prabha starrer Radhe Shyam.

