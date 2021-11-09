Ajith-starrer Valimai Will be India’s Biggest Action Film, Claims Actor Karthikeya

Actor Kartikeya Gummakonda has claimed that Valimai, starring south superstar Ajith, will be India’s biggest action movie. Speaking to the media Karthikeya, who plays the antagonist in the film, said that he was offered to act in Valimai while he was shooting for Raja Vikramarka.

South superstar Ajith will be playing the lead role in the movie, helmed by director H Vinoth. Valimai is set to hit the silver screen across the country next year on Pongal. The filmmakers of the movie so far have only released a single and a teaser of the film.

“The strength of the movie is Ajith sir and direction by V Vinoth. Valimai is set to be a super hit in the box office as it is Ajith-Vinoth combo," said Karthikeya.

“After I read the script of the film, I realized that my character — the villain of the film — is very important," added Karthikeya.

Karthikeyan, further speaking about the film, said that his character is a wanted criminal and Ajith’s character is that of a police officer.

“The film’s strength is that both the hero and villain of the film are physically and mentally very strong. This film is going to be very different from the ones released so far and action movie lovers will love the movie," added Karthikeya.

“Ajith sir is a very big star in the film industry. In the initial days, I was a bit afraid while shooting with him but during the shoots, he comforted and encouraged me. During the shooting, he treated me as an equal actor. Despite having such a big stature in the industry, he behaves sweetly with everyone on the sets," added Karthikeya.

“During the shooting of the film, Ajith sir taught me how to hold a gun and replace bullets. The film, apart from having a good number of action scenes, also has emotional scenes," added Karthikeyan.

