Ajith Surprises Marakkar Cast, Meets Mohanlal, Suniel Shetty and Priyadarshan

Actor Ajith recently paid a surprise visit on the sets of upcoming Malayalam movie Marakkar. The period drama directed by Priyadarshan stars Mohanlal, Pranav Mohanlal, Arjun, and Suniel Shetty in pivotal roles. A recent video shared on YouTube shows the cast and crew of the movie engrossed in their work, when Ajith enters the sets and meets all the actors and Priyadarshan.

The video shared on Thursday, shows Ajith meeting Suniel who was dressed in his character’s look. Ajith is also seen meeting Mohanlal and the duo are seen sitting together outside the actor’s vanity van. Mohanlal is seen showing Ajith something on his smartphone as the two indulge in a conversation.

Mohanlal will also be making his directorial debut soon with Barroz. It will be a 3D fantasy film, and the story is based on Portuguese explorer Vasco da Gama’s treasurer, Barros.

Like Mohanlal’s directorial debut, Marakkar is also a period drama. Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea, is a Malayalam-language epic historical war film. The timeline of the movie is set in the 16th century and traces the story of Kunjali Marakkar IV, a naval commander of the Samoothiri, known for defending the Malabar Coast against the colonial invasion. The movie also stars Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh, Siddique, Prabhu, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Suhasini, Fazil, Nedumudi Venu and Ashok Selvan.

Fans were quite excited to see Ajith visiting the sets of the film. One of the comments written by a fan read, “Ajith sir is so simple and humble, his body language shows the way he respects others." Another comment on the YouTube video read, “To see one of the best actors in the Indian cinema, Mohanlal sir with our Thala is awesome."

Marakkar’s initial release date was August 12, 2021, however, considering the pandemic restrictions in most of the states, the movie may release on Amazon Prime Video.

