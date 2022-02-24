Ajith’s Valimai Hits Theatres, Crazy Fans Burst Into Celebration

Tamil superstar Ajith’s Valimai released in theatres worldwide on February 24 and his fans in Tamil Nadu and other Southern states have gone crazy over the release of this much anticipated film. Fans broke into celebration and took to social media to share images of banners and cutouts of actor Ajith placed outside the theatres across Tamil Nadu. Fans are rushing to cinema houses in large numbers to watch the movie on the first day. Pictures and videos of many such celebrations have surfaced on Twitter.

A Twitter user has shared a video showing hundreds of moviegoers assembled at a movie theatre in Chennai.

In another video, fans were seen giving milk baths to Ajith’s Valimai poster. Fans performed the act outside Kasi theatre complex in Chennai

In another Twitter post, chants of Ajith were seen inside a theatre. Fans cheered for the actor after seeing him on the big screen inside the theatre.

Fans were waiting for the release of Valimai, which was delayed multiple times due to the Covid-19 restrictions. Fans were excited to know how Ajith’s character of a cop in Valimai is different from the other cop characters he has played in films like Mankatha and Yennai Arindhaal. Huge cut-outs of Ajith were seen in different cities of Tamil Nadu.

All the shows of the first day across theatres in Tamil Nadu were already booked house full. Huge lines of moviegoers were seen outside several theatres in the state. Fans were looking forward to watch their favorite actor on the big screen for a long time and now it has come true.

Helmed by H Vinoth, Valimai features Ajith in the lead role. Actors Huma Qureshi, Karthikeya Gummakonda and Yogi Babu are the lead star cast. The film is bankrolled by producer Boney Kapoor.

