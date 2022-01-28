Ajith's Valimai Likely To Release in Theatres on March 4

Actor Ajith Kumar-starrer Valimai is among the most awaited films of 2022. The action-thriller was initially scheduled to release in theatres on January 13, however, it was postponed due to the surge in Covid-19 cases across the country. The Tamil action drama directed by H Vinoth is likely to get a new release date soon.

A few reports suggest that the film will hit the theatres on March 4. The makers are hoping that governments will lift all Coronavirus-induced restrictions by March.

The makers were forced to postpone the big-budget film due to an increase in the number of new Covid-19 cases and subsequent restrictions imposed by state governments. Several state governments shut down the operation of theatres and many allowed them to run only with 50 percent occupancy. Now, the situation is improving and makers hope that by March, theatres will be running with full occupancy.

Earlier, the makers refused to release Valimai online even when they were offered an amount of Rs 300 crore from an OTT platform. Makers are in no mood to release the film on OTT platforms.

The producers of the film are expected to formally announce the new release date by next week.

The film is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor. Actor Ajith will be seen in the role of a cop who becomes a convict. The film features Huma Qureshi as the female lead and actor Kartikeya Gummakonda as the antagonist. Actors Raj Ayyapa, Yogi Babu, Gurbani, Pugazh and Achyuth will be seen playing important roles.

Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed the music for the film. The makers have already released the trailer of the film showing that it will be full of action sequences. Valimai will have a run time of 2 hours and 58 minutes and has been cleared by the Censor Board with a U/A certificate.

