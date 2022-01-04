Ajith's Valimai to Hit The Big Screen on Pongal Despite Theatrical Restrictions

Ajith’s upcoming film Valimai is heading for Pongal release despite big-budget releases like SS Rajamouli’s RRR opting for postponement owing to theatrical restrictions. In many states across India, theatres have been shut down again owing to an alarming surge in Covid infections and the growing concerns over the new omicron variant.

Soon after the Tamil Nadu government announced the 50 percent capacity restriction in cinema halls, the makers assured the fans that the film will be released in theatres on the same day as was announced earlier.

The upcoming action thriller is helmed by Nerkonda Paarvai fame H. Vinoth. It has been bankrolled under Boney Kapoor’s banner Bayview Projects LLP and Zee Studios.

Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed the music, while Nirav Shah handled the camera. Along with Ajith, the film stars Huma Qureshi, Raj Ayyapa, Achyuth Kumar, and Sumithra as pivotal characters. The film will hit the theatres on January 13.

Similarly, the makers of the pan-India film Radhe Shyam starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde have announced that the film will premiere in theatres on January 14 as planned.

Vishal’s upcoming film Veeramae Vaagai Soodum will also clash with Ajith’s Valimai at the box office. The film was initially scheduled to release on January 26 but the makers preponed the release date and have announced to release the film on the occasion of Pongal 2022.

In many states, the respective governments have instructed cinema halls to operate at only 50 percent capacity. Meanwhile, the Delhi government has issued total restrictions on the cinema halls.

SS Rajamouli’s period action-drama, headlined by Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, was scheduled to hit the silver screens worldwide in multiple languages on January 7 but now stands postponed without any further release updates.

