Ajith's Valimai Will Have 'Never-seen-before Action' in Second Half: Director H Vinoth

Valimai, starring Ajith, was scheduled to premiere in theatres on January 13, but the third wave of COVID-19 played spoilsport and the makers were forced to postpone the release. The film’s director, H Vinoth, has said the first half of the film will be an investigation. Vinoth said that the other half will witness some never-before-seen action sequences.

The director said that Valimai has been made keeping Ajith’s fan base in mind. Vinoth is confident that the film is going to attract everyone.

Vinoth also applauded Boney Kapoor’s passion for his work. He said that Boney knows everything in cinema, and his passion for his work can be identified by the fact that he purchased bikes, cars, buses, and lorries for the film.

Valimai is going to be released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, but the date has not been confirmed. Some say the makers may decide to release the film in March. Some prominent projects like Beast, KGF’s sequel, and Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu are due to be released in April.

The makers of Valimai are leaving no stone unturned to ensure its success. They had even rejected a Rs 300-crore offer from a leading OTT platform for an exclusively digital release.

Vinoth and Boney even went on to change the music composer for this film. Both were not happy with the background score of this film, composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. They then roped in Ghibran as the music composer. Ghibran had worked with Vinoth earlier in a film called Theeran Adhigaram Ondru.

Valimai narrates the story of IPS officer Arjun, who is on a mission to hunt down illegal bikers doing theft and murder.

