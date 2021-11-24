Ajunahi Barsaat Aahe: In Fresh Twist, a 3rd Person to Enter Lives of Adiraj, Meera

Amid the marriage preparations of Meera and Adiraj in the Marathi television show, Ajunahi Barsaat Aahe, a new twist has been introduced. The makers of the show have shared on the Sony Marathi Instagram account a post where Meera and Adiraj are dressed in Maharashtrian traditional wedding attire and a third person is standing between them.

“Who is the third person between Adiraj and Meera? What do you think?" reads the caption. The post has created a sense of speculation among netizens. Many guessed that the third person was Priya Bapat, whereas others thought the person was Sanika. However, no name has been announced by the makers of the show.

The viewers wanted the two to come together and get married soon. And the wish is going to be fulfilled as the couple is getting engaged soon. Adiraj and Meera will soon tie the knot in the series. Viewers have been looking forward to this for days.

In the show, there have been several ups and downs in the relationship of Meera and Adiraj. In the show, the two come face-to-face after ten years of breakup and now work in the same polyclinic. They separated due to some reason. Now the question is, “Will they fall in love again?"

But even after being separated from each other, their love remained the same. And so, fortunately, the two are reunited. Meera and Adiraj will start their new life with each other.

The show’s lead actors Umesh Kamat and Mukta Barve, who play the role of Meera and Adiraj respectively, have charmed the viewers with their performances. The on-screen chemistry between both the actors is highly appreciated by the viewers.

