AK Hangal Birth Anniversary: A Freedom Fighter First, And Then An Actor

It’s the 105th birth anniversary of the late Bollywood actor A.K. Hangal, who acted in nearly 225 films in her career. However, it was his role and a famous dialogue in Sholay that we identify him the most with. “Itna sannata kyun hai bhai?" his character Raheem Chacha says in a scene after stepping out of the mosque.

He was so convincing in the role that people started calling him Raheem Chacha even in real life. During his career, which spanned nearly 40 years, Hangal either played a father to the male or female lead or a typical old man.

>Early life:

Advertisement

A.K. Hangal’s full name was Avatar Kishan Hangal. He was born on February 1, 1914, in Sialkot, Pakistan. Not many are aware that Hangal participated in the freedom struggle movement from 1929 until 1947. He was also imprisoned during India’s struggle for freedom.

>Debut in Bollywood at age of 50:

Aaina, Shaukeen, Namak Haram, Sholay, Manzil are some of the memorable films AK Hangal acted in. In Bollywood, his pairing with Rajesh Khanna was a big hit. He collaborated with Rajesh Khanna in 16 films. You may be surprised to learn that AK Hangal debuted in Bollywood at the age of 50.

>Bal Thackeray banned his films:

AK Hangal and Shiv Shena chief Bal Thackeray never got along. Bal Thackeray even banned AK Hangal’s films in the year 1993. He did this because of AK Hangal’s participation in Pakistan’s National Day.

>Acted even at the age of 97

Hangal kept acting in films until the fag end of his career. At the age of 96, he participated in the fashion parade in a wheelchair. AK Hangal also gave his voice in an animated film when he was 97.

AK Hangal was also a part of the serial Madhubala. He acted in about 225 films in a career spanning more than four decades.

Advertisement

>Last days:

AK Hangal’s last days were difficult. He was penniless and lived alone.

His wife had already passed away. His sons lived in a nearby flat. When the sons said that there was no money for his treatment, many stars helped him.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Union Budget 2022 here.