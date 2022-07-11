Akanksha Puri Enters Swayamvar Mika Di Vohti as Wildcard Contestant, Wants to Be 'King Ki Queen'

Mika Singh is ready to get married and is currently searching for his life partner on his Swayamvar titled Mika Di Vohti. Ever since the show premiered on June 19, it has been making headlines. Contestants of the show have been competing to become the singer’s companion. Joining the list of the contestants, Akanksha Puri has now made a wild card entry in the show.

The official promo of the actress’ entry has been making rounds on social media. In the promo video, Shaan introduced Akanksha as one of Mika's close friends. Shaan said, “Woh aapki purani dost hain, almost 10 saal purani dosti hai. Inke aur Mika ji ke beech mein media mein bhi kayi baar kaafi kuch kaha gya hai. Inhe bhi Mika ke swayamvar mein as a wildcard include kiya gya hai (She is your (Mika) close friend, almost 10 years of friendship. The media has talked about her and Mika a lot of times. She is entering the show as a wildcard).”

Advertisement

Post the introduction, Akanksha made a spectacular entry, leaving the girls stunned. The actress then addressed her fellow contestants and said, “King ki queen toh ek hi hogi. (There will be only one Queen for the King). So, here I am.” Akanksha looked gorgeous in a red lehenga.

Last year, reports about Akanksha and Mika's rumoured wedding were making rounds on the Internet. It all started after the actress shared a video of the two of them seeking blessings in a gurudwara.

Akanksha rose to fame from the show Vighnaharta Ganesh, in which she portrayed the role of Goddess Parvati for over three years. She left the show in 2020. Earlier, she was in a relationship with Bigg Boss fame Paras Chhabra.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.