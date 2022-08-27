Akanksha Puri Looks Sizzling Hot In Her Latest Photoshoot

Akanksha Puri knows the buzz game for sure. She knows how to be in the limelight, be it with her participation in reality shows or her social media profiles. She recently won the Swayamvar show of Mika Di Vohti and became a hot topic on the internet.

Well, this time, the diva shared a few pictures, making the fans go crazy. For those of you who don’t know, it was Akanksha’s birthday on August 26 and the birthday vibe was hot.

While sharing these pictures she wrote, “My Birthday Vibe. Happy birthday to me!" She looked stunning.

Akanksha looked quite bold as she wore a black silk shirt falling from the shoulder paired with black lingerie and raised the temperature. Keeping the proper balance, she went for a neutral makeup option for all the brown tones. Her brown smokey eyes with a subtle shine on the eyelids and brown lips gave the best monochromatic hint. Photographer Amit Khanna did this beautiful photoshoot, Dishi Sanghvi did the makeup and Disha Ranavat did the hair.

Well, this is not the first time the actress has done something sizzling like this. Earlier, she did a photo shoot in a pool wearing a black see through monokini. The actress looked beautiful as she paired some golden statement earrings and black smoky eyes.

Talking about her recent reality show, Akanksha has known Mika Singh for a long time. Akanksha and Mika’s rumoured wedding also made headlines last year after the couple was sighted seeking blessings at a gurudwara. However, the actress then stated that it was only for a puja.

