Akash Ahuja: The Priyanka Chopra Tattoo was From My Music Video, I Don't Actually Have One

A video of budding US-based musician Akash Ahuja went viral recently for apparently getting a huge tattoo of Priyanka Chopra on his back. The tattoo video coincided with the release of Akash’s own song, titled Priyanka. Although it was assumed that the song was about the Indian actress and Akash is an obsessive fan who got a huge tattoo of the actress on his back, turns out that is not entirely true.

“The video of the tattoo was just a scene from the music video that didn’t end up making the cut. Three outlets posted this clip from the music video that I had just shot. And I didn’t know what was going on. This didn’t even make the cut. And then my manager messaged about six websites posting about me. People were thinking that I’m insane. Yeah, I mean, it was madness. But it was just a shot from my music video," he told News18.

Akash clarified that though he admires Priyanka Chopra, he isn’t as obsessed with her as people would think, and that the story of his music video actually has nothing to do with her.

“The song Priyanka was a like, just a story that I had written. And then when we were coming up with the concept for the music video, we made it similar to the web series You (starring Penn Badgely). It’s such a popular show, such a well written one. So we thought, why don’t we recreate the concept of it? And then, since I was acting in the video, I said, let’s just make this about Priyanka Chopra. And so it wa sa concept for this music video that the people went crazy with and made it seem like I’m like psychotically obsessed with her," Akash said.

Although Priyanka Chopra was Akash’s first celebrity crush, the singer says his admiration for her has been blown out of proportion. “I think she’s incredibly talented, and she’s phenomenal at what she does. She’s definitely an inspiration to me. She was my first celebrity crush when I was really young. But no, I’m not like not like some crazy like, psychotic fan."

The New Jersey-based singer-songwriter, whose earlier tracks such as ‘By My Side’, ‘Fetty Wap’ and ‘Red Wire’ are quite popular, has been into music from a young age. “Music is all I do. It’s my obsession. I skipped college for music. And music should be what people talk about, and not some stupid video that someone posted of me. It’s great in the sense that a lot of people have actually heard my music, and I’ve gotten a lot of fans since then. But the pressure has been crazy," Akash said.

The 23-year-old started training in the tabla, inspired by classical Indian music, and then moved into hip hop thanks to his brother, who is also a musician. “I was born in New York, but I live in New Jersey. I actually started my musical journey on the table, when I was six years old. Till this day I am obsessed with classical Indian music, Zakir Hussain was my idol growing up. My older brother is a hip hop artist. Watching him, I just was so inspired that I got into hip hop music. Very soon I decided, music is what I wanted to do," he said.

Akash is now hoping to be able to collaborate with bigger artists in India and abroad. One artist he really wants to work with is Diljit Dosanjh. “I am a fan of Diljit Dosanjh, I think he is damn talented. He is representing the culture correctly. I don’t think he’s trying to be something that he’s not. I love him. I think he’s phenomenal."

