Akdi Pakdi Lyrical Video From Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger Crosses 10 Million Views

Tollywood star Vijay Deverakonda’s much anticipated film Liger will be released in theatres on August 25. Now, the first song of the film, Akdi Pakdi, has been released and it’s getting a massive response.

The song featuring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday has already crossed 10 million views on YouTube. Apart from Hindi, the energetic dance number has also been released in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam languages.

“I almost cried when I saw the choreography. But had a Blast shooting this," tweeted Vijay Deverakonda, sharing the song.

Lijo George and DJ Chetas have composed the track. Dev Negi, Pawni Pandey and Lijo George have given voice for the Hindi version of the song. Mohsin Shaikh and Azeem Dayani have penned the lyrics.

The sports drama directed by Puri Jagannadh will be Vijay Deverakonda’s first pan-India film. The movie will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages. This will also mark Ananya Panday’s Telugu debut and Deverakonda’s debut in Bollywood. The film will also feature Ramya Krishnan, Vishu Reddy, Ali and Getup Srinu in supporting roles. Bollywood actors, Ronit Roy and Makarand Desh Pandey, are also playing important roles in the movie.

The Arjun Reddy actor has gone through a massive physical transformation for this sports drama. He was also trained in martial arts in Thailand for this movie. Boxing legend Mike Tyson is also playing an extended cameo in the film.

Liger is jointly bankrolled by Karan Johar, Charmme Kaur,

Apoorva Mehta and Puri Jagannadh under the Dharma Productions and Puri Connects banners.

