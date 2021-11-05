'Akhanda' Title Song Promo Gets Thundering Response, Crosses 1 Crore Views on YouTube

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s “Akhanda" is one of the most-awaited upcoming action films helmed by director Boyapati Srinu.

On the occasion of Diwali, the makers have started promoting the film and launched the teaser of its title song. The promo of the song seems to have been filmed on Balayya as Aghori.

In addition to the visuals of the promo, Thaman S also seems to have given catchy music. This promo is currently trending at the top on YouTube. The song has already garnered over one million views on YouTube. The full song will be released on Monday, November 8.

BA Raju’s team also tweeted about the same and wrote: “1 million+ Roar for the #AkhandaTitleSong Teaser."

Meanwhile, the release date of the film, which is coming amid huge expectations, is yet to be revealed. Until recently, the film was scheduled for a November release as a solid Diwali gift. But now rumours are rife that the release date has been postponed to December. However, an official announcement is awaited.

There are huge expectations of “Akhanda" as Balayya and Boyapati have already given huge hits. The film’s distribution rights in the Nizam area have also come at a huge price. Leading producer Dil Raju is said to have bought the film’s distribution rights in the Nizam area for Rs 19 crore.

The theatrical rights for Andhra cinema was worth Rs 35 crores, while the seeded region rights were sold for Rs. 12 crores.

Disney Plus Hotstar has acquired the OTT rights of the film while Star Maa got Satellite rights. The film is being produced by Miryala Ravinder Reddy under the banner of Dwarka Entertainments.

