Akhil Akkineni’s highly-anticipated film Agent is going to hit the big screens on April 28 this year. Even before its release, the film has become the talk of the town in the entertainment industry due to its foot-tapping number Malli Malli. Its music has been rendered by renowned composer duo Hiphop Tamizha (originally known as Adhi and Jeeva). Apart from the catchy music and addictive vocals, Akhil’s electrifying moves have amped up the fun quotient of this number. According to the social media users, Akhil and female lead Sakshi Vaidya’s passionate dance sequence is brilliant. Fans can’t help but shake a leg themselves. Rasool Ellore’s cinematography has also ticked all the boxes, capturing picturesque foreign locations in the song perfectly. The video provides a glimpse of some behind-the-scenes moments of shooting as well.

Advertisement

Users also couldn’t help appreciating the composition by the duo Hiphop Tamizha, which has set the floor on fire. Many commented that Malli Malli exuded a fun and enjoyable vibe, and it is tailor-made for the dance floors. The song is trending big time on Youtube and garnered more than 6,00,000 views.

Not only this number, production house AK Entertainments have treated the cine buffs with two teasers of Agent and managed to create a buzz around this film. The recent teaser, which was released some time back, shows Akhil’s character in an interrogation centre and being beaten by a goon ruthlessly. Akhil’s face has been covered with a bag and the goon continues to punch him. After some time, this fighter questions Akhil about which secret agency has sent him to infiltrate their network. Despite suffering a number of bruises, Akhil refuses to reveal the name and the teaser ends with him revealing his face dripping with blood. The teaser has garnered 23,00,000 views till now.

For Akhil, Agent is an important film. It needs to make strides at the box office as his previous film Most Eligible Bachelor failed to thrive on its box office run. According to a review published in the Great Andhra portal, director Bommarillu Bhaskar tried to incorporate too many elements in this film. Due to this, it ended up becoming a convoluted plot line.

Read all the Latest Movies News here