Akhil Akkineni's Upcoming Thriller, Agent, to Get Pan-India Premiere. Details Inside

Actor Akhil Akkineni received significant acclaim for his role in the movie, Most Eligible Bachelor. The romantic comedy was directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar and premiered in 2021. Most Eligible Bachelor was a commercial hit and is currently streaming on Netflix.

Now Akhil Akkineni is all set to star in the upcoming thriller, Agent, according to sources. The actor has been putting in a lot of effort to enhance his body and appearance for the same. He will play the role of a spy in the movie. The film will also feature Malayalam superstar Mammootty in one of the prominent roles and will be released across India.

Agent is being directed by Surender Reddy. Actor Sakshi Vaidya will play a lead role alongside Akhil Akkineni. The filming for the movie will begin in the second half of February and is expected to be concluded by the end of the year.

The film is being co-produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under the banner AK Entertainments and Surender 2 cinema. This director-writer duo has previously collaborated for blockbusters like Kick and RaceGurram.

Deepa Reddy, the wife of director Surender Reddy, recently conducted a Q&A with fans and revealed details about his forthcoming films.

Surender Reddy’s last film was Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy which starred Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara, and Tamannaah Bhatia in lead roles. When a fan inquired about the shooting of Agent, Deepa Reddy replied that the shooting schedule will begin after the 15th of this month.

She also confirmed that the film will not only be released in Telugu but will also be dubbed in other languages and distributed across India.

Akhil Akkineni was born on April 8, 1994, in San Jose, California, to Nagarjuna and Amala Akkineni.

He attended Chaitanya Vidyalaya before leaving for Australia for two years. He then returned to Hyderabad to finish his studies at Oakridge International School. At the age of 16, he decided to pursue acting as a career and enrolled in the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute in New York.

