Akira Nandan’s Melodious Father’s Day Gift To Pawan Kalyan

Pawan Kalyan’s son Akira Nandan conveyed Father’s Day wishes in a different way. He composed a song and sent it to Pawan Kalyan. It is evident that Akira loves music and the same can be seen on his social media handle.

He recently shared a black and white video on Instagram, where he is seen playing the piano. The video was flooded with heart emojis. From calling it super to leaving lit emojis, fans have showered Akira Nandan with love.

Check out the video here:

This is not the first time that Akira surprised his fans with his amazing tunes. A few days back, on his last day at school, he played a piano tune and shared the video on social media. Along with the video, he wrote “Akira Nandan dedicated a dosti song to his batch."

Fans just loved his video and appreciated his skill. One of them commented and said “Wow" while another one wrote, “Congrats Akira keep it up".

In May, Pawan Kalyan had attended his son Akira Nandan’s graduation day. A photo from the event had gone viral on the web.

The same photo was also shared by Pawan Kalyan’s ex-wife Renu Desai. Sharing the photo, she had written, “An era ends and an era begins. Proud parents of an amazing boy on his graduation day. No more getting ready for school early morning, no more worrying about the bus timing, no more rushing to get the lunch packed on time, no more tutions, no more PTM, no more school…I have told Akira that his true journey begins now and I hope he finds his own spot in the sunlight without needing the light of his parents. My little baby grew up really fast."

Pawan Kalyan is one of the biggest stars of Telugu cinema. He is referred to as ‘Power Star’ by his fans. On the work front, Pawan Kalyan is currently shooting for the Telugu movie Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh, which is directed by Harish Shankar. It is a romantic action movie, produced by Mythri Movie Makers Banner, with the score by Devi Sri Prasad.The movie is going to hit the theatres this year on November 14.

