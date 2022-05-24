Akkineni Family's Special Film Manam Completes 8 Years, Naga Chaitanya Shares Thoughts

Manam is a special film and is close to the hearts of the Akkineni family. The film that starred three generations of the popular clan completed 8 years on May 23. The 2014 film is known to be the last film of Late Akkineni Nageswara Rao. To mark the special occasion, Naga Chaitanya shared a heartfelt note on Twitter as he posed with the director Vikram Kumar.

Chaitanya tweeted a photo with the Manam director Vikram Kumar from the sets of his upcoming film. Reliving the same memories, he wrote, “8 years of Manam being on the floors today with Vikram Kumar and sharing the same passion. Probably the best way to celebrate this journey! Thankful."

Manam is one of the most loved Telugu films and a treat to Akkineni fans. The film features Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya, Akkineni Akhil, and Nagarjuna’s wife Amala Akkineni. Besides the clan, the film also stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a pivotal role.

The film is a fantasy drama, which revolves around various time periods and explores eternal love. The three generations take us on a hilarious ride with their performance. The film marked the last film of late actor Nageswara Rao, who left for the heavenly abode even before the release of Manam. The film received various awards, including five Filmfare awards.

Interestingly, Chaitanya has collaborated with Vikram for the first time after Manam for his upcoming film, Thank You. The film casts Naga Chaitanya and Raashii Khanna in the lead roles and is being bankrolled by Dil Raju.

The film is slated to hit the theatres on July 8 this year. Apart from Thank You, the duo is also working on a web series titled Dootha, which is said to be a supernatural thriller to be released on Amazon Prime Video.

