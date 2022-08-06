Akshara Singh and Arvind Akela Kallu’s First Film Together Hits Big Screen

Bhojpuri director Chandan Upadhyay‘s movie Shubh Ghadi Aayo was released in theatres on August 5. The film stars Arvind Akela Kallu and Akshara Singh as the lead pair. Bipin Singh, Nilam Singh, Matru and Bib Bijendra Singh are playing pivotal roles in the movie.

Akshara and Arvind Akela are acting together for the first time in this movie. The film is getting good response from the audiences. Many Akshara Singh fans appreciated the movie and praised the on-screen chemistry between the actress and Kallu Akela.

Shubh Ghadi Aayo is produced by Abhishek Srivastava, Rita Vidyarthi and Sandhya Singh. It is bankrolled under the banner of Silema Films.

The film created a buzz among the Bhojpuri audiences after the release of the trailer. The audiences were happy about the storyline, and now the movie is also seeing a good footfall at the theatres.

In a recent interview ahead of the release of the film, Akshara said, “I am very excited with the kind of good response the trailer of our film is getting from the audiences."

The storyline of the movie revolves around the biases and discriminations towards women in the society.

In the movie, Arvind plays the character who tries all tricks to marry Akshara Singh. He even has to pretend to be a Manglik. The chaos that follows after the marriage will be quite an entertainer for the audiences.

The music of the Shubh Ghadi Aayo has been composed by Om Jha. The songs have been jointly written by Pyarelal Kavi, Yadav Rajand Shyam Dehati.

Akshara Singh has earned a name for herself among the Bhojpuri audiences and she is one of the most bankable actresses in the industry. She gained massive popularity after her participation in Bigg Boss 6. On the work front, Akshara Singh will be next seen with Nirhua in the film Jaan Lebu Ka. The film is currently under production.

