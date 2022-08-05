Akshara Singh Charms Fans With Her Melodious Vocals in Song Bholenath Chale Aawo

Akshara Singh has proven her acting prowess over the years with films like Maa Tujhe Salaam, Sarkar Raj and others. Besides acting, Akshara is also blessed with a mellifluous voice. Her recent song Bholenath Chale Aawo is a testimony to this fact. Bholenath Chale Aawo is dedicated to Lord Shiva. The song was released on July 31.

Matlabi Ji has penned the lyrics, set to music by Avinash Jha Ghunghroo. Besides the euphonious vocals provided by Akshara, the song’s cinematography is one of the plus points of the song. Akshara looks drop-dead gorgeous wearing a Yellow saree with colour co-ordinated earrings and bangles. This devotional song has garnered more than 92,000 views but they are much less in comparison to Akshara’s earlier chartbusters.

Despite the low number of views, fans have loved this number and showered their appreciation in the comment section. A user wrote that Akshara should not be discouraged with less number of views and focus on creating good content. Another wrote that he loved this song and listened to it numerous times. A user also admired the pairing of lyricist Matlabi Ji and Akshara. A fan from South India also expressed his delight in listening to this song.

Apart from this song, Akshara was also seen in another number titled Tohre Khatir Bhukheni Somar. She provided vocals along with Arvind Akela Kallu to this number. The song has garnered more than 13 Lakh views.

In addition to these songs, Akshara is also busy with some films in her pipeline. She will be seen in Vivaah 2, Jaan Lebuka, Sabka Baap Angutha Chhap, Doli and Chalo Bhag Chale. Vivaah 2 is in the post-production stage and is directed by Premanshu Singh. Jaan Lebuka is also in the post-production stage and is directed by Dinkar Kapoor.

Akshara is currently filming for Sabka Baap Angutha Chhap which is directed by Parag Patil. The remaining films Doli and Chalo Bhag Chale have just been announced. Doli is directed by Manjul Thakur. Chandra Bhushan is helming the project Chalo Bhag Chale.

