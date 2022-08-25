Akshara Singh Romances Karan Khanna in New Bhojpuri Song Jhulaniya

Akshara Singh is one of the highest-paid actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry. The Bigg Boss OTT star is currently in the limelight for her latest Bhojpuri song, titled Jhulaniya. The music video of the romantic number stars television actor Karan Khanna alongside Akshara. In addition to featuring in the music video, the 28-year-old actress has also lent her vocals to the new song.

Jhulaniya was released on the YouTube channel of T-Series Hamaar Bhojpuri on August 22. Akshara Singh is seen romancing Karan Khanna in the music video of the newly-released song. The Porus actress also flaunted her graceful dance moves in a night suit in the video. Akshara and Karan collaborated for the first time in Jhulaniya. They are seen essaying the role of a married couple in the music video of the Bhojpuri track.

So far, the video has garnered over 32 lakh views on YouTube. The sizzling chemistry between the actor-duo has been appreciated by netizens in the comment section of the music video. While one user wrote, “Great music and superb choreography," another commented, “Both look so good."

Check out the music video of Jhulaniya below:

The music of the hit Bhojpuri song has been composed by Arya Sharma while its lyrics have been penned by Vijay Chauhan. Avinash Nagtilak and Ravi Sharma were roped in to direct the music video of Jhulaniya. The dance sequences in the music video have been choreographed by Debo Suresh Nair.

Karan Khanna and Akshara Singh’s pair has gained huge popularity on social media. They have been featuring in each other’s Instagram reels for quite some time now. Ahead of the release of Jhulaniya, the actor-duo also went live on Instagram together.

Akshara Singh made her acting debut opposite Ravi Krishnan in the year 2010 with the action drama Satyamev Jayate. However, she rose to prominence after her roles in films like Tabadala, Sarkar Raj and Satya, among others. Akshara became a household name after her stint on Bigg Boss OTT.

