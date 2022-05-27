Akshay Indikar From Solapur To Next Work With Karan Johar's Dharma Productions

Bollywood director-producer Karan Johar turned 50 a few days ago, and the entire industry celebrated his birthday bash either virtually or in person at his party.

On this occasion, Marathi director Akshay Indikar disclosed something interesting. He posted a picture of himself with the Karan Johar and wrote, “The man I had only heard about since childhood. This man is the true monarch of Bollywood in the country."

The director has got a chance to work for Karan Johar’s Dharma Production. Akshay has expressed his happiness about this opportunity by posting on Facebook.

He added, “There is no reason to dream. But we keep dreaming in our minds without our knowledge. This man who gives opportunities to hundreds of new filmmakers in his own self-directed company is raising many young filmmakers."

“Today is Karan Johar’s birthday. We thought our first visit would be at their fiftieth birthday party. Wish you a very happy birthday Karan Johar sir," he concluded.

Aksha has already made his mark by directing Marathi films like Udaharnarth Nemade, Trijya, and Chronicle of Space. Now his work is being appreciated internationally.

Karan celebrated his birthday at Yashraj Films in Andheri, Mumbai. Almost all of the celebrities attended his birthday celebration. Some wished Karan happy birthday by attending the party, while others wished on social media. Fans also showered tons of good wishes on him.

He posted a few pictures on Instagram. Karan wore a green blingy blazer, which gave us a Christmas vibe. The caption of the pic, “Ok so it’s Christmas tree chic! But the Bling factor is intact! I am overwhelmed with the love and blessings but that didn’t stop me from being a serial poser, pouter and preener! Roz karenge pose." He was styled by Eka Lakhani in Dolce Gabbana. His hair was done by Paresh Kulgutkar. He further added, “I am 50! Nazar na lage mujhe!"

