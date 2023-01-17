Akshay Kharodia Aka Dev Pandya To Quit Pandya Store: Report

Pandya Store fame Akshay Kharodia, who is essaying the role of Dev Pandya, will be quitting the show. The family drama daily soap opera is all set to take a leap of five years. While the show will go through a lot of changes in characters’ roles due to the leap, one of the big changes is that Akshay will not be part of the show. According to a report by Times Of India, the actor is still shooting for a few days but will wrap up soon, the close source to the development informed.

The source also mentioned that Akshay will be shooting for another week. Stating the reason, the source said that the actor wanted to take up another project and so he decided to move on. Reportedly, Akshay is also doing a film for which he needs some time.

It will be interesting to watch changes that will take place post the leap and Akshay’s exit from the show. However, the actor has not responded to rumours or officially announced his exit from the show yet.

This is not the first time when Akshay has quit the show. Last year around February, he decided to leave but then he changed his mind. He had even put in his papers at the time because he wanted to spend some quality time with his wife Divya who was pregnant at that time. But the actor took a break from the show instead of quitting it.

Speaking to the media house Akshay then said that he had planned to quit the show, but he has changed his decision. He will be taking a short break and will resume shooting for the show in May. “My wife will deliver in April, so I will enough time to be with her and the baby," he added.

It also features Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup, Mohit Parmar and Krutika Desai Khan in the lead.

