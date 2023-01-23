Akshay Kumar Addresses Reports About Him Charging Rs 100 Crores per Film, Says 'Mera Badhiya...'

Akshay Kumar is one of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood. There have been reports of him charging Rs. 50 – 100 crores per film. Now, during the trailer launch of his upcoming film Selfiee, the actor shared his candid reaction to the same. Akshay was questioned about allegedly demanding between Rs 50 and Rs 100 crore for each film at the trailer event. The actor gave a quirky response. He laughed and said, “Mera badhiya reaction rehta hai (I have a good reaction).” Akshay Kumar then asked the person who raised the query, “Tera kya reaction rehta hai? Tune bataya tha ki teri sherwani mein pareshani hui. Tujhe kaisa laga tha (How about you? You mentioned that you were having problems with your sherwani. How did you feel about it)?”

The reporter responded to Akshay, “Accha lagta hai sir," to which Akshay replied, “Accha lagta hai na? Aur lagna bhi chahiye, kyunki positive baatein hai na. Bhagwan kare tere sath bhi ho. (It feels good, doesn't it? It should be, because all of these things are positive. May this happen with you too)."

The trailer for Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi's forthcoming movie Selfiee was unveiled at an event in Mumbai. The three-minute-long clip begins with Akshay's portrayal of Vijay, a superstar, pulling off some daring feats, while Emraan plays a police officer in the subsequent scene. Emraan identifies himself as Akshay's devoted supporter in the film and expresses his desire to meet Akshay and take a selfie with the superstar. He tries to aid his hero by procuring a driver's licence, but a misunderstanding causes things to go south.

Nushrratt Bharuccha appears in the trailer as Emraan Hashmi's wife, while Diana Penty appears to be Akshay Kumar's better half. The lead actors are also seen dancing to the remake version of Main Khiladi Tu Anari near the end of the clip. The original track is from the same-named 1994 film which starred Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, and Shilpa Shetty.

Helmed by Raj Mehta, actor Prithviraj Sukumaran will also be seen playing a cameo in the film. The movie is being bankrolled by Cape of Good Films, Dharma Productions and Magic Frames. Selfiee is all set to hit the silver screens on February 24, 2023.

