Akshay Kumar couldn’t quite create the box office pull in 2022 despite an interesting line-up like Samrat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan and Ram Setu among others. His most recent film Selfiee with Emraan Hashmi couldn’t generate the buzz either. Thus, the actor recently reflected on the string of flops he has delivered and shared that it’s time for him to sit back and introspect about doing back-to-back films with no definitive results.

In an interview with Aaj Tak, the actor explained, “This is not happening with me for the first time. In my career, I have had 16 consecutive flops at a time. There was a time when I had eight films in a row that did not work. Now, I have had three-four films in a row that did not work. The thing is that it happens due to your own fault, film ka na chalna (a film not working). The audience have changed, you need to change, you need to dismantle yourself. You have to start again because the audience require to see something else."

Advertisement

The Selfiee actor further blamed himself for his films not working at the box office and added, “It is a great alarm, aapki film nahi chal rahi to galti aapki hai (If your films are not working, it is your fault). When your films flop in a row, it is an alarm for you that it is time for you to change. Mai koshish kar raha hun, wahi kar sakta hoon (I am trying to change, that is all I can do). Do not blame the audience or anyone else. It is my fault, 100%. Aapki film na chalna is not because of audience. It is because of what you selected. Maybe you have not given the right ingredients in the film."

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is looking forward to Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger Shroff. The actor also recently reunited with the cast of Hera Pheri Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty as the makers are all set to take the much-awaited sequel on the floors. He would also feature in Oh My God 2 and Capsule Gill.

Read all the Latest Movies News here