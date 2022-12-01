Akshay Kumar Again Faces Backlash For His Canadian Citizenship

Akshay Kumar has repeatedly come under fire for holding a Canadian passport. Recently, he yet again received backlash for it on social media — and ‘Canada Kumar’ started trending on Twitter. On several occasions, the actor said that he pays his taxes in India. Akshay has earlier stated that just because he has a Canadian passport, that doesn’t make him any less of an Indian. In an interview with ETimes, Akshay accepted that he got Canadian citizenship when he was going through a low phase in his cinematic career. He revealed that he was considering moving to Canada, but then his movies started to receive appreciation from the audience. Hence he dropped the idea.

However, this is not the first time the Sooryavanshi actor has received backlash over his Canadian citizenship. Back in 2019, the actor tweeted that he does not understand the unwarranted interest and negativity about his citizenship by his fellow countrymen. He said that for the last seven years, he hasn’t visited Canada once, and never hid or denied that he held a Canadian passport.

In a conversation with Zoom, the Khiladi actor revealed his emotional attachment to Canada. He stated that he was appointed as the ambassador for Canadian tourism and later shot two films in the country, which created a storm at the box office. Akshay recalled that he treated his father’s cancer in Canada as well, and they supported him a lot there. Hence he has an emotional attachment to the country. Later at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Akshay said the process to get Indian citizenship is in motion and got delayed due to the pandemic.

On the work front, Akshay has seen a rough time this year, with four back-to-back theatrical flops and one unmemorable streaming release. After his project Samrat Prithviraj bombed at the box office, he said that he will take some time to reevaluate his next moves.

