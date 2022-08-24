Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi to Collaborate for Jolly LLB 3? Here's What We Know

Jolly LLB 2 was a 2017 Indian black comedy film written and directed by Subhash Kapoor. The Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi starrer was a spiritual sequel to Jolly LLB which was released back in 2013 and featured Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla. While Jolly LLB went on to become a sleeper hit, Jolly LLB 2 garnered both commercial and critical success for it’s nuanced screenplay and performances.

Now, five years after the release of Jolly LLB 2, Akshay Kumar is all set to return for the sequel in the role of Jagdishwar Mishra a.k.a Jolly. And the cherry on the cake is Arshad Warsi from the first installment is going to join Khiladi Kumar for the same.

According to a source close to the entertainment portal PinkVilla, “Subhash Kapoor, Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi have been toying with the idea of Jolly LLB 3 for a while now and things have fallen in place. Subhash has cracked a subject that warrants a face off between the two Jollys. It’s hilarious with a very relevant topic for debate in the court of law."

The source further revealed that the script for the perpetual sequel is almost finished and the audience could expect a grand spectacle in the form of courtroom drama with actors like Saurabh Shukla and Arshad Warsi returning to the multi-genre flick. It stated, “The idea is to create the ambience of a big screen courtroom drama and hence, efforts have been taken to make it a multi-genre film, with the right blend of humour with drama and thrill. Finishing touches are being given to the script at the moment and the team will then move on to the pre-production stage. The idea is to take the film on floors in the first half of 2023."

Jolly LLB 3 will be helmed by Subhash Kapoor himself and subsequently bankrolled by Star Studios. The third part of the legal drama franchise is expected to overtake its predecessors in terms of production value. Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi previously shared screen space in Bachchan Paandey which proved to be a major disaster at the Box Office.

