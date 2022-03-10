Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi’s Selfiee Goes On Floors, Karan Johar Shares Pic From Sets

The filming of Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi’s upcoming project Selfiee has begun today. Karan Johar has taken to his Instagram story to share the news of the beginning of the shoot. Karan posted a picture of clapboard with the movie’s title written on it. Sharing the photo, Karan wrote the caption, “It’s day 1 for Selfiee! Need all your blessings for this mad adventure ahead for the team!"

The film is being produced by Karan Johar’s banner Dharma Production. For the comedy-drama, Akshay Kumar and Emran Hashmi are coming together for the first time to entertain the audience.

Earlier, Karan shared a teaser announcing his new film. In the video, we can see Akshay and Emraan dancing to peppy tunes. Even before the shooting of the film started, Karan shared the first look of it with the audience. Taking to his Instagram, he wrote, “Presenting #Selfiee starring two absolutely smashing actors - Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi and directed by Raj Mehta. Hop into the frame and pose because shooting begins soon!" As per media reports, the shooting of the film has started in Bhopal with Akshay, Emraan and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

Selfiee is a Hindi remake of the 2019 Malayalam film titled Driving License. The original movie starred Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles. If we go by the original plot, then, Akshay will be seen playing the role of a superstar and Emraan will play the role of a motor vehicle inspector.

This isn’t the first-time director Raj Mehta and Akshay Kumar are coming together. Earlier, the pair worked on the film Good Newwz. The film also starred Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in prominent roles alongside Akshay. Akshay and Nushrratt have also worked together in Ram Setu. However, Akshay and Emraan will share screen space for the first time.

