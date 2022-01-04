Akshay Kumar gave hope to Bollywood with the release of Sooryavanshi last November. Not only did it become the first big film to hit cinemas after theatres reopened across the country following the severe second Covid-19 wave in India but also recorded the highest opening box office collection in two years. However, it seems like the actor has to now wait until his next big release Prithviraj hits the screens. If the latest reports are to go by, Yash Raj Films has decided to delay the film’s release due to the rise in Covid-19 cases.

Prithviraj features Akshay Kumar in the titular role while Manushi Chillar stars opposite him. The film marks the Miss World 2017 winner’s debut. It was scheduled to release later this month. While Akshay and YRF are yet to announce, a report suggests that the production house has decided on delaying the release and the announcement could soon follow.

“When you have a sure shot blockbuster at hand that will appeal to audiences across the country, you can’t gamble with such a huge product. Prithviraj will massively aid in bringing people back to the theatres and it can’t be released at a time when it won’t fulfil this purpose. Business-wise too, it doesn’t make sense to compromise a film that will rake in the moolah at the box office. It’s a no-brainer to postpone the film and gauge Omicron and the COVID-19 scenario before taking a call on the next release date of the film," a trade source told Bollywood Hungama.

The insider also added that the production house was waiting to see if the situation in the country improves before taking the decision. However, the spike in cases has led to the banner pushing the film’s release. “Everyone is looking at Prithviraj to take the box office by storm and set some new milestones in the post-pandemic era and YRF is committed to this belief. They will put this project out when it can set the box office on fire," the source added.

Last December, just three days before its release, the makers of Jersey also announced that they were delaying the film’s release. Shahid Kapoor had issued a statement on the same day as the Delhi government announced the closing of theatres due to the rise in cases in the capital.

