Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh Starrer 'Cuttputlli' To Have An OTT Release

Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh starrer ‘Cuttputlli’ will have an OTT release. On Thursday, the film’s producer Jackky Bhagnani took to his social media handles and shared the news with fans. Even though he did not announce the release date of the film, he mentioned that ‘Cuttputlli’ will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar. Jackky also dropped a video which gave a glimpse of the horror game that the movie is about to bring to the audience.

“Cuttputlli ka khel shuru ho raha hai. #ComingSoon on @Disneyplushotstar #CuttputlliOnHotstar," he wrote in the caption.

Soon after Jackky shared the update on Instagram, Rakul Preet Singh dropped red heart emojis in the comment section. A number of fans also expressed excitement for the movie and asked him to announce the release date too. While one of the fans wrote, eagerly waiting for this movie", another social media user commented, “Wow… something different."

For the unversed, ‘Cuttputlli’ is the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Ratsasan. While it is produced by Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh under their family banner Pooja Entertainment, Ranjit M Tiwari will be directing it. It is a psychological thriller.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar was recently seen in Raksha Bandhan along with Bhumi Pednekar. However, the film gained mixed reviews from both, the audience and the critics and failed to create an impact at the box office. He will be next seen in Ram Setu along with Nushrratt Bharuccha and Jacqueline Fernandez. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film is slated to hit theatres on October 24 this year. Besides this, Akshay will also be sharing the screen with Emraan Hashmi in Selfiee. It is a remake of the 2019 Malayalam-language comedy-drama which was titled Driving Licence.

