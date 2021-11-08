Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh to Feature in Ajay Devgn’s Singham 3?

After the release of his much-anticipated cop film Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, all eyes are set on Rohit Shetty’s next film in his cop-universe Singham 3. The third instalment of Singham will see Ajay Devgn once again don the khaki uniform. According to sources, the action flick will be revolving around the Indo-Pak cross-border terrorism issue. Sources also added that the Pakistan portion of the film will be shot in India as well.

And to add more to the excitement, it is said that Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar will be making cameos in Singham 3. Ranveer and Ajay were a part of Akshay’s Sooryavanshi and the cross over of his cops will also be seen in Singham 3. Ranveer played the lead in Rohit Shetty’s film Simba.

Meanwhile, Akshay and Katrina’s Sooryavanshi is continuing to be a big draw at the box office. After registering the biggest box office opening during the Covid pandemic for a Bollywood film, audiences continue to flock cinema halls to catch their favourite superstars on the big screen.

On day two of release, November 7, Akshay’s film earned Rs 23.85 crore. Adding to its day one collection of Rs 26.29 crore, the total business now stands at Rs 50.14 crore after two days of opening.

The film has been long-awaited and had to hold back the release plans twice because of two back to back lockdowns. Natural to expect that the combination of the occasion and the big bill film would bring the confidence back for both, the film trade as well as the audience.

