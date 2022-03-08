Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna Mourn Demise of Their Furry Friend: 'You Took a Part of Our Hearts'

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and his wife Twinkle Khanna are mourning their pet dog Cleo, whom they had for 12 years. The couple, who are known for being proud pet parents and dog lovers, shared the piece of sad news on their respective social media handles. Both Akshay and Twinkle dropped heart-warming posts for Cleo, and shared how they felt about the deceased German Shepherd.

Akshay shared two pictures with Cleo while expressing that his furry friend “took a part of his heart". In the first picture, Akshay and Twinkle can be seen petting Cleo while passing their contagious smile at the camera. The happy picture seems to be clicked in the lawn of their home. In the second shot, we can see Cleo in complete health, roaming in the garden. While sharing the pictures, Akshay penned down a heartfelt note in the caption, and wrote, “They say dogs leave paw prints on our hearts. You took a part of our hearts with you today. Rest well up there, Cleo. Will miss you."

Twinkle, on the other hand, shared a series of videos and pictures on her Instagram handle and expressed “how her heart feels heavy and empty at the same time." In the first video, Twinkle can be seen brushing Cleo’s hair and asking her to “stop fretting", as she started getting anxious after a few seconds. In the second video, we can see Cleo playing in the garden. In another post, Twinkle shared the same picture of Cleo that Akshay posted. While sharing the series of posts, she wrote, “Our beautiful Cleo passed away. We had 12 wonderful years with her. I don’t know how the heart can feel heavy and empty at the same time, but it does."

Many celebrities acknowledged the post, as Bollywood actor Bobby Deol dropped a handful of broken heart emoticons. Actress Amrita Arora posted a handful of tear-eye emoticons. Famous photographer Daboo Ratnani dropped joining hands emoticons, while actress Tisca Chopra commented a sad face emoticon. Talking about Akshay’s love for dogs, the actor had donated all his clothes from the 2014 movie, Entertainment, to an animal welfare charity.

