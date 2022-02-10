Akshay Kumar Announces Release Date of Prithviraj; Introduces All Characters From the Film

Akshay Kumar, on Thursday, unveiled all the characters from his upcoming film Prithviraj and announced the release date of the film. This is Yash Raj Films first historical drama and is based on the life and valour of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan. Akshay Kumar essays the role of the legendary warrior who fought valiantly against the merciless invader Muhammad of Ghor. Directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the film is set to release on 10th June.

Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar plays the role of his beloved Sanyogita. Sharing a motion poster of her character, he wrote, “Princess Sanyogita weaved a tale of true love & compassion.

Advertisement

Celebrate Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 10th June in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

He introduced Sonu Sood as Chand Vardai.

He introduced Sanjay Dutt as Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan’s trusted saamant - Kaka Kanha.

Advertisement

Lastly, the actor introduced his character of the great warrior Prithiviraj. Take a look at the motion poster:

The teaser of the film had released in November last year. Talking about the same, the actor had said, “The teaser of Prithviraj captures the soul of the film, the essence of the life of the legendary warrior Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan who knew no fear. This is our tribute to his heroism and his life. The more I read about him, the more I was awed by how he lived and breathed every single second of his glorious life for his country and his values."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.