Akshay Kumar Answers If RRR Will Impact Bachchhan Paandey's Box Office, SRK Announces His OTT Project

In a recent interview with News18.com, Akshay Kumar was asked if he thinks that RRR will impact the business of Bachchhan Paandey. To this, Akshay agreed and explained that due to the coronavirus-induced pandemic, several releases were postponed, and therefore it is natural for movies to release one after another now. He went on to say that RRR might impact Bachchhan Paandey’s box office by 30 to 40 percent. He also added that it is unfortunate but there is no option but to deal with it.

Shah Rukh Khan has finally announced his OTT project. On Tuesday, the superstar took to social media and shared a poster of him with his thumbs up. The poster had ‘SRK+ Coming Soon’ written on it. “Kuch kuch hone wala hai, OTT ki duniya mein," the caption of SRK’s post read. The announcement has left fans super excited.

It has now been confirmed that K-pop sensation BTS will perform at the Grammys. This is for the fourth time that BTS will make an appearance at the mega awards show. Apart from this, BTS boys have also been nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their track Butter. Besides BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, and Olivia Rodrigo will also be performing at the award show.

Alia Bhatt celebrated her 29th birthday on Tuesday. Among others, Katria Kaif also took to social media and sent love to the Bollywood actress. She shared a picture of Alia and penned down a heartfelt note that read, “Happy happy happiest darling, Alia. May you reach new heights and break all barriers. Sky is the limit." Later, Alia reposted the wish and wrote, “Thank you, Katy!!"

Two months after Priyanka Chopra and her singer husband Nick Jonas welcomed their baby, the actress has now resumed work. On Tuesday, Priyanka took to her Instagram Stories to reveal that she has landed in Rome for an event with the luxury brand BVLGARI. PeeCee dropped a video of the empty streets to announce her arrival. In another video, Priyanka treated fans to the view of her stay.

