Akshay Kumar Birthday Special: Actor’s Fitness Posts That Prove He Is Aging Like A Fine Wine

HAPPY BIRTHDAY AKSHAY KUMAR: Given his commitment to a healthy lifestyle, Akshay Kumar has consistently upheld that he treats his body like a temple. One of the mantras that Akshay lives by is “Early to bed, and early to rise." He is undeniably one of the fittest actors in the Hindi film industry and he owes most of it to his disciplined schedule. From being a trained martial artist to performing his own lethal stunts in movies, Akshay is an inspiration to many. Even though the fitness enthusiast may not regularly go to the gym, he does adhere to some primary mandates regarding exercise.

Akshay often shares glimpses of his workout regimen on social media which demonstrates his athleticism and speaks volumes about his dedication to staying fit. On his birthday, let’s take a look at some of his fitness posts:

Advertisement

In this countdown video shared by the actor for the release date of Sooryavanshi, he can be seen standing on a moving bike and grabbing the ramp of the chopper as it takes off. The clip was widely circulated on social media as a result of Akshay’s daring demeanour. Following this, director Rohit Shetty revealed that the actor shot for the sequence without any harness, which was only possible due to Akshay’s level of fitness.

In the year 2018, Akshay dropped a spell-bounding clip of himself on his Instagram space. The video shows Akshay Kumar swimming in a pool with weights. Along with the footage, he penned, “Nothing like a dip in the pool in the scorching summers. I’m swimming with weights here. Please make sure you’re a good swimmer before attempting this. It’s a great leg workout that also helps with core strength."

Advertisement

In this video, Akshay is seen performing an intense exercise. “Always been a fan of mornings. Even more beautiful here in Jaisalmer. Doing a neck exercise today and I personally love exercising outdoors as it helps boost the body, mind and mood. What about you guys?" he captioned the post.

Advertisement

From participating in the Bottle Cap Challenge on Instagram in 2019 to sharing clips of action sequences from his film, Akshay’s posts speak volumes about his dedication to fitness.

In addition to martial arts, Akshay also likes to spice up his workout sessions and play outdoor sports. Some time back, Akshay dropped a video in which he was seen playing volleyball with his boys at the beach.

Thanks to his healthy lifestyle, Akshay Kumar is clearly ageing like a fine wine.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here