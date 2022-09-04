Akshay Kumar Blames Kapil Sharma For His Films Not Working At The Box Office: 'Ye Nazar Lagata Hai'

Akshay Kumar is a frequent guest of The Kapil Sharma Show. As Kapil is returning with another season of his popular show, Akshay will be gracing the same in the first weekend. Recently, the makers of TKSS released a promo revealing that Akshar will be promoting his recent release Cuttputlli along with Rakul Preet Singh.

The promo begins with Kapil welcoming Akshay and Rakul on stage following which he joked, “Paji, har birthday pe aap ek saal chhote kaise ho jaate ho (Brother, how do you turn a year younger on every birthday)?" While Akshay smiles, he blames Kapil for his not working at the box office. “ye aadmi itni nazar lagata hai sab cheezo pe… meri filmo pe, paiso pe nazar daal di…ab filmein nahi chal rahi koi (this man jinxes everything I do, my films, my money…now none of my films are working)," Akshay says, leaving Kapil and others burst into laughter.

Meanwhile, talking about Cuttputlli, the film was released on September 2 on Disney+ Hotstar but gained mixed reviews from both, the audience and the critics. News18 Showsha of the movie read, “All in all, the film would manage to hook you, but only if you watch with a clear head, and if you have not watched the original. There are quite a few distractions too, but overall the film does manage to maintain its pace, and hold the audience’s attention."

Advertisement

Prior to Cuttputlli, Akshay Kumar had three releases this year but none of them worked worled at the box office. While Raksha Bandhan collected Rs 44 crore at the domestic box office, Samrat Prithviraj had earned Rs 68 crore. On the other hand, Bachchan Paanday also collected around Rs 50 crore at the box office.

During the trailer launch of Cuttputlli, Akshay was asked about the poor performance of Bollywood movies in the recent times when he explained that he needs to understand what the audience wants. “Films are not working, it is our fault, my fault. I have to make changes, understand what the audience wants and there is nobody else to be blamed for it but me," he had said as quoted by Pinkvilla.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here