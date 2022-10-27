Akshay Kumar Breaks Bricks with Gigantic Hammer, Cheers Young Martial Arts Students at Kudo Tournament

Despite Diwali celebrations, actor Akshay Kumar made time to attend Akshay Kumar’s 14th International Kudo tournament near Surat, Gujarat, earlier this week. The actor took to Twitter and shared a video from his attendance at the tournament. The actor met with young martial art students and displayed a few skills, including breaking bricks using a hammer.

In the video, Akshay was seen holding an enormous hammer and breaking one brick after another which was placed over a man. He was seen also seen delivering an address and handing out certificates to students. Sharing the video, Akshay wrote, “Thank you for celebrating your Diwali with us here at the Akshay Kumar 14th International Kudo Tournament. Coming here is always humbling, meeting you all reminds me of my beginning. I hope with the help of this tournament we help Kudo grow in India with each passing year."

For the unversed, Akshay is a trained Karate, Taekwondo and Muay Thai artist. He’s spoken about his skills on numerous occasions. Back in 2015, as reported by GlamSham, Akshay confessed he learned Karate to impress a girl. “If I say the truth then I started learning martial arts because of a girl. There was one friend of mine who used to learn Karate and impress her all the time. I was left behind and I said I will also have to learn now and I’ll also do it. I started learning it and then I started loving martial arts more than the girl. That is what happened. It became a habit and eventually it was fun. That is how I started and then it just went on and on," he said at the time.

On the work front, Akshay was recently seen in Ram Setu. The film was panned by critics but recorded as one of his biggest openers of the year.

