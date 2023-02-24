Selfiee actor Akshay Kumar couldn’t fight back his tears while talking about his late mother Aruna Bhatia in a recent interview. Aruna died on September 8, 2021, a day before Akshay Kumar’s birthday at Hiranandani Hospital. While the actor has shared rare posts on Instagram about her, revealing that he misses her, in a new interview he revealed her ‘famous’ line that were words of reassurance for the actor.

Speaking on Aaj Tak’s Seedhi Baat, Akshay recalled heading straight to his mother’s room after a day of filming and talking about all that happened with each other during the day. While speaking about the memory, Akshay broke down. “Unki ek badi famous line hai- ‘Fikr nahi kar puttar, babaji tere naal hai’(She had a famous line-‘Don’t worry son, God is with you’)," he recalled.

In September 2021, after she passed away, Akshay took to Twitter and expressed his grief. “She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti," he wrote.

Aruna was unwell for a few days and was admitted to the Hiranandani Hospital in Mumbai where she breathed her last. Akshay, who was shooting in the UK at the time, had rushed back to India to be by his mother’s side when she was hospitalized and had even asked fans to pray for her.

On the work front, Akshay’s new release Selfiee drops on February 24. The actor plays a superstar in the film who is entangled in a battle with a police officer, who is also a fan of the actor. The film is a remake of the Malayalam film Driver’s License.

