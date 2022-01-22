Akshay Kumar Buys A Lavish Apartment Worth Rs 7.8 Crore In Mumbai: Report

Akshay Kumar has reportedly bought an apartment in Mumbai’s Khar West for a whopping amount of Rs 7.8 crore, a new Money Control report revealed. As per the documents sourced by Zapkey.com, the apartment is spread across an area of 1878 sq. ft and is located on the 19th floor of Joy Legend, a building by Joy Builder in Khar West.

The property was said to have been registered on January 7 and comprises four car parking spaces. The news of the new flat comes shortly after it was reported that Akshay sold his office in Andheri West for Rs. 9 crores in December 2021. The transaction was processed and registered on December 21 last year. The office was located in a building called Bharat Ark and was spread across an area of 5,359 sq. ft., which also included five car parks.

Currently, the Bollywood actor resides in a duplex located in Juhu with his wife Twinkle Khanna and their children. Twinkle often gives a glimpse of the plush house through her social media posts. Besides the sea-facing Mumbai flat, the actor is said to also have properties in Goa and Mauritius.

Akshay is one of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood. According to reports that surfaced a few days ago, it was rumoured that the actor was paid a huge amount of Rs.135 crore for his upcoming thriller titled Cinderella. A similar amount was reportedly bagged by the Khiladi actor for his collaborative project with Tiger Shroff titled Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Meanwhile, Akshay was last seen in Atrangi Re. The film was released on the OTT platform and it featured Sara Ali Khan along with Dhanush. Before that, he was seen in Sooryavanshi with Katrina Kaif. The actor now has a series of films in the pipeline. These include Bachchan Pandey, Prithviraj, Ram Setu, Raksha Bandhan, and OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2.

