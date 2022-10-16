Akshay Kumar Calls Out 'Baseless' Reports Claiming He Has Rs 260 Crore Worth Private Jet

Actor Akshay Kumar is not going to let ‘baseless lies’ about him do the rounds of the internet. The actor, who will be seen Ram Setu this week, took to Twitter and Instagram to call out a report claiming that he has a private jet that is worth a whopping Rs 260 crore.

A report by BollywoodLife claimed, “Akshay Kumar’s fees has always been the talk of the town. The actor does many movies in a year, so it is not surprising that he has his own private jet. Reportedly, it costs Rs 260 crore." Sharing a screenshot of the report, Akshay said that these claims are lies.

“Liar, Liar…pants on fire! Heard this in childhood? Well, some people have clearly not grown up, and I’m just not in a mood to let them get away with it. Write baseless lies about me, and I’ll call it out. Here, a Pants on Fire (POF) gem for you," he tweeted, along with the hashtag, ‘POFbyAK.’

Akshay Kumar has had a busy 2022. The actor has had back-to-back releases this year - from Bachchan Pandey and Samrat Prithviraj to Raksha Bandhan and Cuttputlli, the actor has been busy. Unfortunately, these films have not been able to recreate the magic of Akshay’s pre-Covid-19 releases at the box office.

The actor will now be seen in Ram Setu. The actor plays the role of an archaeologist who is investigating the nature of Ram Setu. In the fictional story, the bridge is known in English as Adam’s Bridge and Akshay’s character has just three days to save a crucial part of history. The film is touted to be a thriller and also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha in pivotal roles.

Besides Ram Setu, the actor has Selfiee with Emraan Hashmi, OMG 2 – Oh My God!, the remake of Soorarai Pottru and Capsule Gill.

