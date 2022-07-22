Akshay Kumar Celebrates Suriya's National Award Win, Says 'Humbled' To Be In Soorarai Pottru Hindi Remake

Akshay Kumar congratulated Soorarai Pottru’s massive win at the 68th National Awards. The Tamil film, which is being remade in Hindi with Akshay in the lead, has won five awards. These include the Best Film Award, Best Actor Award to Suriya, Best Actress Award to Aparrna Balamurali, Best Original Screenplay, and GV Prakash was awarded the Best Background Music.

Recognising all their wins, Akshay tweeted, “Over the moon to see #SooraraiPottru win the top honours at the National Awards. Heartfelt congratulations my brother @Suriya_offl, #AparrnaBalamurali and my director #SudhaKongara. Humbled to be working in the Hindi adaptation of such an iconic film."

The Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru is co-producing by Suriya while Akshay takes the lead. Last month, Suriya confirmed that he has a cameo in the film. Taking to Twitter, Suriya shared a picture from the sets with Akshay and tweeted: “@akshaykumar sir to see you as #VIR was nostalgic! @Sudha_Kongara can see our story beautifully coming alive again #Maara! Enjoyed every minute with team #SooraraiPottru Hindi in a brief cameo." He also tagged the film’s co-producer Vikram Malhotra in the tweet.

Akshay responded, “Thank you brother @Suriya_offl. Loving every moment shooting for the retelling of an inspirational story like #SooraraiPottru. And being in Chennai is all (heart) despite our strict captain." Fans of the two actors responded with excitement. One wrote, “Best crossover ever." Another tweeted, “Maybe we can Suriya in a full-length role in Hindi soon."

The 2020 Tamil drama film was directed by Sudha Kongara and produced by Suriya and Guneet Monga, under their respective banners 2D Entertainment and Sikhya Entertainment. The story was conceptualised and written by Kongara. The film starred Suriya, Aparna Balamurali and Paresh Rawal, with Mohan Babu, Urvashi and Karunas amongst others in supporting roles. It was partly inspired by events from the life of Simplifly Deccan founder G. R. Gopinath as described in his memoir Simply Fly: A Deccan Odyssey.

Besides Soorarai Pottru, Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji also won big. The actor shared the Best Actor award with Suriya and won Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

